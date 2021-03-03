Two gunshot victims found in car on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Eisenhower Drive on Tuesday evening.
The vehicle was located on Eisenhower between Sallie Mood Drive and the Truman Parkway.
According to a Savannah Police Department public information officer, the exact location of where the shooting occurred is being investigated.
The severity of the victim’s injuries is not available at this time.
Lanes of Eisenhower Drive have been closed while police on scene investigate.
