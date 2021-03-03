SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - March 3 is National Anthem Day. In 1931 Herbert Hoover signed a bill into law officially adopting “The Star Spangled Banner” as the national anthem of the United States of America.
The singer in the video is 9-year-old Reina Özbay, of South Florida, who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was just 4 years old. She is a classically-trained soprano and she studies opera and musical theater.
Her first guest starring role was Abigail in “The Chosen,” the number one crowdfunded film or TV project in history.
