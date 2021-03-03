Pooler City Council approves contract to improve Pipemakers Canal, votes against mandatory tax to pay for public transportation

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Council took a crucial vote Tuesday night to try to do something to stop areas from flooding. Their vote will make improvements to the Pipemakers Canal.
“They want to be able to get to their homes when they come from work or come from shopping. They want to be able to get back and forth in their vehicles and before there were areas that flooded because these places were stopped up, they hadn’t been maintained,” said Mayor Rebecca Benton.
The Pooler City Council voted, Tuesday evening, to approve a contract that’ll finish some work that’s already being done to help drainage in the city.
“We started a drainage program all over the city where it was needed. This same company worked satisfactorily in Forest Lakes cleaning out the ditches and getting the water flowing.”
Mayor Rebecca Benton says neighborhoods like Forest Lakes would get so flooded residents would be trapped. The water sitting on these roads is supposed to drain into the Pipemakers Canal, which runs all the way to the Savannah River.
Mayor Benton says these issues stem from a lack of maintenance. The county, she says, should be helping keep Pipemakers Canal clear, but since they aren’t, the city will be handling it on their own.
“It hadn’t been cleaned out in many years and that was up to the county to clean it out and it also needs to be widened.”
City Manager Robert Byrd says the cost of these improvements will be close to $2 million. Mayor Benton says she expects once the contract is approved, work will immediately begin and improvements should be complete by the end of the year.
“You know we’re in the Lowcountry and you need to look before you buy, but we’re doing our best to have all of the drainage improvements that are possible to help our citizens.”
The Pooler City Council also voted unanimously Tuesday evening to oppose a resolution relating to House Bill 462.
The bill proposes a mandatory tax that would pay for public transportation.
Representative Ron Stephens and Representative Carl Gilliard sponsored the bill. The city doesn’t currently have public transit and Mayor Rebecca Benton says many don’t want it.
Benton says there were several reasons the council opposed the resolution, including the increased traffic problems that public transportation would cause and because citizens would be taxed 1 mill for something, she says, the majority wouldn’t use.
Benton says they felt it was necessary, in order to represent the citizens, to oppose the bill. She also says residents should be allowed to vote on the bill.
“It takes away the city’s ability to choose its own transit programs and it takes away the city’s decision making about this too and gives it to Chatham County,” said Mayor Benton.
Mayor Benton says the bill has passed in the House and it’s going to the Senate. She hopes the Senate will see what they voted on and take their vote into consideration.
