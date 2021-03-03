Redistricting plan needed for New Hampstead K-8 school

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - West Chatham has been growing and growing for years and plans show it will continue.
To accommodate that growth, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is working to build a new school in the area. SCCPSS board members got an updated look at a new school in West Chatham. They are excited about what this means for the growing area.
“When you decide to move to Chatham County that the school isn’t over capacity, that we’re right sizing our buildings, so that’s one of the reasons why we started to accelerate the opening of this particular K-8 model,” SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said.
The school broke ground near New Hampstead High School in November of 2019. It’s budgeted at $42.5 million and will have 93 classrooms to accommodate 1,500 K-8 students.
The district formed a committee as they propose boundaries for the new school. They say this addition could impact several schools, some which are over or at high capacity now.
Leaders say there are multiple things they are looking at when discussing who will attend the new school.
“We want to be least disruptive to families, to students, to staff in the building as well. Certainly, when we see buildings that are over capacity, we want to make sure that we’re working to equalize that in our buildings based on the space, thoughtful approach to the community growth indicated and making sure that we’re not disruptive to the instructional process,” Miller-Kaigler said.
The district did survey staff and families affected and say communication will be ongoing as the process moves forward. The committee plans to recommend a redistricting plan for the board’s approval in April and have an opening set for August 2021 for the New Hampstead K-8 building.
