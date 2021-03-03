Savannah man sentenced to prison for robbery of a bar in March 2019

On March 24, 2019 Campbell and Anthony Curtis Raife, 24, entered through the rear door of Brewer’s Sports Pub and Grill on Ogeechee Road and pointed weapons and made threats towards patrons. One of the patrons, an active-duty U.S. serviceman, helped others escape before being shot in the chest when he punched Raife in the face, according to the release. The serviceman has since recovered from the gunshot.