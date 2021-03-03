Savannah man sentenced to prison for robbery of a bar in March 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been sentenced to ten years and one month in prison for his participation in a March 2019 robbery at a bar that resulted in an active-duty U.S. serviceman being wounded, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia.
Justin Alexander Campbell, 21, plead guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery and was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. At the completion of his sentence, Campbell is required to serve three years of supervised release, according to the release.
On March 24, 2019 Campbell and Anthony Curtis Raife, 24, entered through the rear door of Brewer’s Sports Pub and Grill on Ogeechee Road and pointed weapons and made threats towards patrons. One of the patrons, an active-duty U.S. serviceman, helped others escape before being shot in the chest when he punched Raife in the face, according to the release. The serviceman has since recovered from the gunshot.
Raife is currently serving a ten year prison sentence after pleasing guilty to Possessing a Short-Barreled Shotgun in Furtherance of a Violent Crime, according to the release. Both Campbell and Raife are required to pay more than $35,500 in restitution to their victims.
“This sentence completes the judicial process for two men who left permanent scars, both physical and mental, on several innocent victims, including a heroic soldier,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The victims will never fully overcome the trauma those scars remind them of, but hopefully the fact that these two criminals can’t harm them or any others for a long time, brings them some sort of comfort.”
The FBI and Chatham County Police Department investigated the case and received assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Petersburg Police Department in Virginia. Raife was arrested in Savannah in September 2019, and Campbell was arrested in Virginia in March 2020, according to the release.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.