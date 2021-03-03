Savannah Mayor says no plans for St. Patrick’s Day business restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks two weeks until St Patrick’s Day, a holiday where Savannah normally welcomes tens of thousands of visitors to enjoy its annual parade and festival. For the second year in a row, those events have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Normally, those events bring in millions of dollars in revenue for local businesses. In some cities, New Orleans for example, restrictions were put in place on bars and restaurants for Mardis Gras. This, an effort to prevent large gatherings and new COVID cases.
WTOC asked Savannah Mayor Van Johnson if the city of Savannah has any plans for similar rules.
“No restrictions are anticipated as of yet. We monitor the situation daily. We remain in contact with our business community and our business partners, so nothing planned as of yet. Again, it all just depends, it depends on where people are and how they’re behaving,” said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Johnson also said he’s relying on businesses to use their best judgment, and he hopes they abide by the Savannah Safe Pledge guidelines.
At this time, the city of Savannah is not issuing any event permits. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled, but the parade committee will put on several events virtually.
