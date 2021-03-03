SC Senate committee OKs retroactive teacher raises

SC Senate committee OKs retroactive teacher raises
SC lawmakers agreed to dedicate up to $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year. (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press | March 3, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 8:34 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee approved Tuesday a measure to reinstate some teacher step raises in this year’s budget.

The proposal would restore “step increase” raises that amount to several hundred dollars a year given as teachers gain experience.

Legislators paused the pay bumps last spring due to uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the economy.

Lawmakers agreed to dedicate up to $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year. The resolution now heads to the full Senate floor for a vote.

House representatives passed a slightly different version of the resolution earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.