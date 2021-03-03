SCCPSS board to review first week of hybrid learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School board will meet Wednesday and hear a report on how the bi-weekly in-person hybrid learning model is going in the second semester of learning.
The school district adopted the hybrid learning model at the last board of education meeting last month.
WTOC spoke with Associate Superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver about the feedback they’ve been getting from families and teachers, and she tells us it’s largely good.
Going with the hybrid 3-2 plan wasn’t a decision the school board took lightly. It was heavily debated before it was adopted in a 7-2 vote.
What the learning model means is students are split into two groups. One group has classes in-person three days a week and virtually for two days. The other group learns virtually for three days and in-person for two. After two weeks, they switch and ultimately this means no more independent learning days.
We’re now a week and a half into the new model and while the district is getting a lot of positive feedback, they have identified some challenges.
“There have been a few. Some are transportation, in that some of our students did not decide until maybe later at the very end that they were going to do face-to-face, so it does take time to do routing,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent, SCCPSS.
The associate superintendent says teachers are also still adjusting to standing still during dual in-person and virtual learning so they stay in frame for those students learning at home.
The biggest positive that Ball-Oliver highlighted is the fact that there’s finally face-to-face learning for many students and teachers who haven’t seen each other in-person in a long time.
