Speed detection device to be installed in Richmond Hill school zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2019, the Richmond Hill Police Department began looking at areas to put speed enforcement zones.
One area was outside of the high school. This initiative did get put on the back burner during COVID and school closures, but now the city says they’ve approved them and are ready for installation.
Mayor Russ Carpenter says there’s a definite speeding problem on Harris Trail Road and having a speeding device in the school zone will help protect the students and residents.
The speeding device will be provided by Blue Line Solutions and has a camera that’ll take a picture of a person’s tag if they’re speeding. They’ll get a ticket in the mail.
The mayor says this will free up their patrol officers as well, so they’re available to respond to other calls.
The device will only clock drivers during school hours. Mayor Carpenter says they’re doing everything they can to stop the issues at hand and keep everyone safe.
“We have been very lucky that no one has gotten seriously hurt yet and we want to make sure that’s going to continue to happen. We saw some of the data that the company presented to us was very scary. People are really speeding through there going way too fast. Some 10 or 20 mph over,” Mayor Carpenter said.
Mayor Carpenter says they don’t have an exact date when the device will be installed, but before it is they’ll do a rollout and announce it so that the community is aware.
