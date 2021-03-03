Terminated CEO will not get job back while lawsuit underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County judge ruled Wednesday, March 3, that terminated CAT bus CEO Bacarra Mauldin will not be getting her job back while her case is underway.
In the dispute, Mauldin has protested her termination, claiming she was unjustly let go after reporting CAT to federal authorities when the company broke regulations.
Attorneys for CAT say Mauldin wasted tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on things like lawyers working on her own hiring contract.
Wednesday’s decision by Judge Lisa Colbert means Mauldin will not be given her job back while her wrongful termination case against CAT works its way through the courts.
