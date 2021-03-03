Top Teacher: Brandi Morgan

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You want a teacher who loves and supports you but challenges you. Because that’s when real learning and growth happens.
Brandi Morgan is teaching 4th graders at Marlow Elementary School. Morgan herself was a student at Marlow, at the old school.
“I grew up in Effingham County, like some say I never wanted to do anything else,” Morgan said. “Education and working with children is something I always wanted to do, I can’t even think back to a different career choice that I wanted to do.”
Morgan has been teaching for 25 years, all in Effingham County. She says education has changed but not the fundamentals.
“The children must believe in themselves. and know that somebody believes in them. and I can learn from my mistakes,” she said. “I love you, but I am going to expect the best and I demand that with their attention and their behavior. And then we’ll work on the academics.”
And just like her children, she wants nothing but the best for them. Which helps to give her motivation each day.
“The days you come in and the rest of the world feels like it is going crazy, and I can walk in this door and see their eyes. They are why I get up in the morning, they are why I come to work,” Morgan said.
