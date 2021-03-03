“Vehicles of Change” Shows Automobiles’ Impact on American Culture & Landscape

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new art exhibition at the Jepson Center shows the impact of an invention many of us use every day.
“Vehicles of Change” uses photography to demonstrate the role the automobile played in changing the landscape and culture of America.
The exhibition focuses on photos from the 1960s to the 1980s both in Savannah and across the nation.
“The 1960s are a time of civil rights, women’s rights, anti-war protests, and it’s also a time, the ’60s to the ’80s, where Americans are owning record numbers of cars,” assistant curator Anne-Solene Bayan said.
“Vehicles of Change” is on display at the Jepson Center now through August 22.
The Jepson Center is open Thursday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
