Wednesday: Rainy start, drier end!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It was a soaker of a night across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Scattered downpours are still moving across the area this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s and it feels colder with a breeze through the morning commute.
Rain is forecast to gradually shift offshore through the morning; end, roughly, mid-morning in the Savannah Metro - earlier further inland. As the rain clears, the temperature begins to warm more significantly. Savannah will be in the mid-50s by noon and is forecast to peak around 60° between 2 and 4 p.m.
Gorgeous sunshine returns Thursday! We’ll wake up to chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon.
The forecast remains dry and pleasant, though, a little cooler Friday. Cooler weather filters in this weekend, as well with a chance of showers Saturday. Drier weather returns Sunday with the continuation of cool temperatures.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.