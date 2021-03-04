Bluffton’s Nimmer in RBC Heritage field with sponsors exemption

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer will tee it up in next month’s 53rd RBC Heritage after receiving a sponsors exemption.
It will be the fourth career PGA Tour appearance for the former Hilton Head Christian standout, but the first appearance in the tournament played in his backyard.
Nimmer has a history with Heritage Classic Foundation events. He won the Sea Pines Junior Heritage in 2014, holing out to force a playoff, and finished as the runner-up in the 2017 Players Amateur.
He was also on site for the 2020 Heritage, but as a caddie. Nimmer carried the bag for his friend Spencer Ralston, who earned a spot after winning the 2019 Players Amateur.
In last week’s Puerto Rico Open, Nimmer earned his career best finish at a PGA Tour event. He finished T-39 after a final round 69. All three of Nimmer’s PGA Tour appearances have been made at the Puerto Rico Open.
The former Clemson All-American dominated in the Local IQ Series in 2020. Nimmer won two events and finished 2nd in another during the eight-tournament series created by the PGA Tour after the cancellation of several of the PGA Tour’s developmental tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His wins in the series earned him an exemption into the 2021 RBC Canadian Open, which will be played this June in Toronto.
In 2019, Nimmer made eight cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour appearances.
The 53rd RBC Heritage will be held April 12-18 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
