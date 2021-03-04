Crime Stoppers offers reward for info that solves January SC killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry asked people for information in connection with a fatal shooting in Walterboro.
Skilar Brown was last seen alive at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the area of Druid Hills Apartments, located at 189 Beach Road.
Walterboro Police found Brown’s body the following morning in an open field at the intersection of Lambert Street and Sniders Highway, approximately 300 yards away from the spot where he was last seen.
Police say he had been shot multiple times.
Brown was an avid user of dating apps and frequently met random people from various part of the state using those apps, a release from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry states.
The organization will pay a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the killing.
Anyone with information about Brown’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or visit its website, www.5541111.com, and click the “Submit a Tip” tab.
You can also download the P3 TIPS app on your iPhone or Android device.
