Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today with sunny skies and mild temps. A cold front will move through Friday morning with very limited moisture and only a few clouds. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning especially south of the Altamaha River. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Many river levels will rise over the next several days. Be alert if you live along or near any rivers.