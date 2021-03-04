Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today with sunny skies and mild temps. A cold front will move through Friday morning with very limited moisture and only a few clouds. Low pressure will pass south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning especially south of the Altamaha River. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Many river levels will rise over the next several days. Be alert if you live along or near any rivers.
Today will be sunny and mild. Highs 65-72.
Tonight will be clear, lows 42-55.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers late, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming variable this afternoon. Seas at 2-3 ft. Tonight: Variable winds at 5 kts becoming NW at 10-15 kts after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. Friday: NE winds at 15-20 kts diminishing to 10-15 kts in the afternoon, seas 3-4 ft.
