Georgia State Prison employees fired, arrested after inmate injured

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Six staff members from Reidsville State Prison have been arrested and fired.
The Georgia Department of Corrections says all six are charged with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office after a use-of-force incident.
GDC says an inmate assaulted an officer. That resulted in “use of force” by other staff members that injured the inmate.
That incident was reviewed and investigated. GDC says that investigation showed staff violated state law and policy.
The inmate will also be charged in this case.
