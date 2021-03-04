Good News: Community Foundation of the Lowcountry still helping non-profits

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two powerhouse organizations on Hilton Head Island not only share an address, but a mission.
“We understand that while the pandemic hopefully has an end in sight, the needs of our neighbors have not completely gone away,” Community Foundation of the Lowcountry President and CEO Scott Wierman said.
The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has given all it had to give in its COVID Relief Fund - more than $700,000 to area non-profits that work directly with those affected by the pandemic.
Now, they are trying to get even more for those organizations, including Second Helpings, which distributes food to roughly 19,000 people each week in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties.
“The Community Foundation was right on spot. They came out right away with funding. Any time any agency or non-profit needs help, they’re the place we go,” Second Helpings Executive Director Lili Coleman said.
The foundation has issued nine rounds of grants across the Lowcountry since starting their COVID Relief Fund last March.
“$200,000 of which came directly from the foundation and another half million from donations.”
And while donations have come in from the community to make a 10th round of grants possible, the foundation is shifting its focus to let people know that help can come from more than money.
“There are a lot of organizations that can use volunteers. One of the challenges of the pandemic is a number of individuals who have been faithful volunteers found they weren’t able to do that.”
“At the onset, we lost about 60 percent of our volunteers because they are all older volunteers.”
“Individual contributions to charities that are important to them that they feel made a tremendous impact and donating food and food drives would be really important.”
So, as the pandemic continues, so does the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s effort to help organizations and individuals get through it.
“Our long term mission is to continue to grow permanent charitable philanthropy that will live through any pandemic and other challenges that will come our way. And so, our goal is to continue to work with donors, work with non-profit partners to ensure we have a healthy, thriving Lowcountry that we all can be proud of.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.