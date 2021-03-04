High school basketball tournament match-ups March 5-6

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Semifinal rounds for both GHSA and GISA teams are ahead, and in the SCHSL, the championship match-ups are set. Local teams and their next match-ups are below:
GHSA Boys Class AAAA Final Four
- Windsor Forest at Cross Creek, March 5 or 6 TBA
- The championship game will be played 3/12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum
GISA Boys Class AAA Final Four
- Robert Toombs Christian Academy vs. Brentwood at Georgia Southwestern, 3/5 at 1:00 p.m.
- The championship game will be played 3/6 at 8:10 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern
GISA Boys Class AA Final Four
- Bulloch Academy vs. John Milledge Academy at Georgia Southwestern, 3/5 at 5:00 p.m.
- The championship game will be played 3/6 at 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern
SCHSL Class AAAA Boys State Championship
- Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe at USC-Aiken, 3/6 at 12:00 p.m.
