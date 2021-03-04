High school basketball tournament match-ups March 5-6

Semifinal rounds for both GHSA and GISA teams are ahead, and in the SCHSL, the championship match-ups are set.

High school basketball tournament match-ups March 5-6
Hilton Head Island boys basketball wins the SCHSL boys AAAA 2021 Lower State Championship (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Lyndsey Gough | March 3, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:56 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Semifinal rounds for both GHSA and GISA teams are ahead, and in the SCHSL, the championship match-ups are set. Local teams and their next match-ups are below:

GHSA Boys Class AAAA Final Four

  • Windsor Forest at Cross Creek, March 5 or 6 TBA
    • The championship game will be played 3/12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum

GISA Boys Class AAA Final Four

  • Robert Toombs Christian Academy vs. Brentwood at Georgia Southwestern, 3/5 at 1:00 p.m.
    • The championship game will be played 3/6 at 8:10 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern

GISA Boys Class AA Final Four

  • Bulloch Academy vs. John Milledge Academy at Georgia Southwestern, 3/5 at 5:00 p.m.
    • The championship game will be played 3/6 at 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern

SCHSL Class AAAA Boys State Championship

  • Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe at USC-Aiken, 3/6 at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.