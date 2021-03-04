Hilton Head Island’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be on the water

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island will have a St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, but it will be on the water.
Instead of floats driving along Pope Avenue, boats will be floating along the Broad River.
In a Facebook group created Wednesday afternoon, the Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Committee announced they were inviting people who owned boats and people who like to look at boats to gather at Brahms Point on March 14 and boat all the way to Shelter Cove.
They are asking people to decorate their boat in green, play Irish music, and stay apart. They say the event will be safe and there will be no sandbar parties allowed. This will be monitored with the help from local and state law enforcement.
“We are going to have you know, DNR will be out there, and hopefully Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as well, but likely not going to be a big party one’s going to be on their boat celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, celebrating spring, and what the Lowcountry has been offered, but we will have authority out there to make sure everybody follows the rules,” HHI St. Patrick’s Day Parade Chair Alan Perry said.
The event Starts at 11 a.m. and ends when everyone decides to come in.
As of Thursday afternoon, over 300 people were interested on Facebook.
