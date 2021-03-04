3rd ID loosening COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated soldiers on travel, other activities

Fort Stewart United States Army post in Liberty County, Ga. (Source: WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey | March 4, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 6:54 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 3rd Infantry Division has updated its coronavirus restrictions for soldiers who have received the vaccine at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

As of March 3, the changes include:

  • For those Soldiers 14 days past their 2d dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, indoor dining at off-post restaurants, outdoor amusement parks, outdoor sporting events, and tattoo parlors are authorized.
  • All vaccinated Soldiers shall carry a copy of their vaccine card on their person (hard copy/phone).
  • Updates to authorizations for outdoor platoon level PT and unit social events with proper risk mitigation measures in place.
  • Removal of the requirement for a signed leave/ pass form for being away for more than 24 hours as long as the Soldier remains in the local area (150 miles).

More details discussed in their recent town hall below:

