Savannah officer will receive an award for courageous service

Right where Officer Purnell was waiting for him at the Shell Gas Station. “That’s where he ran to pump number 6 and he lit the nozzle on fire,” Purnell recalls. The suspect did this twice. Purnell goes on, “I backed up, tried to get the kid...there was a child in the car with the mother in the next pump over. I tried to get them out the vehicle. They did get out the vehicle.”