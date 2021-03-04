Savannah officer will receive an award for courageous service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah police officer is one of two first responders receiving an award for his courageous service.
Officer Raymond Purnell has been with Savannah Police for almost three years now. Next month, he is set to receive the 200 Club’s Tak Argentinis Valor Award. He’s being recognized for saving several lives and his own after a shoplifting suspect tried to set a gas station on fire in October 2020.
Officer Purnell explains how he sees it. “A real close-call. That’s how I look at it.”
It was the evening rush hour on Abercorn Street the night of October 23, 2020. Purnell continues, “One of my fellow officers, he was going to a call for a shoplifting at Walmart on Abercorn, was chasing the subject, subject ran across the street on Apache and Abercorn.”
Right where Officer Purnell was waiting for him at the Shell Gas Station. “That’s where he ran to pump number 6 and he lit the nozzle on fire,” Purnell recalls. The suspect did this twice. Purnell goes on, “I backed up, tried to get the kid...there was a child in the car with the mother in the next pump over. I tried to get them out the vehicle. They did get out the vehicle.”
The man then attempted to light himself on fire. “I honestly thought the gas station was going to blow up.” His prior military experience kicked in. “I didn’t react just out of fear and stuff. I rushed in. I slapped the nozzle out of his hand and I got him on the ground and placed him in custody.” All within two to three minutes. “It felt long.”
A courageous action. “I just did what I had to do.” That saved numerous lives. “I was just doing my job, to be honest with you.” A tough and dangerous job he shows up to every day hoping for an ending like this one.
“No one got hurt. He’s okay as well. The kid, the mother, everybody’s alright,” he concluded. Officer Purnell will receive his award from the 200 Club on April 15 at the Charles Morris Center.
