School bus drivers protest outside of SCCPSS board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board meeting on Wednesday, several bus drivers stood outside the doors protesting their pay.
A leader with the group says they have issues with the system the district uses and often have inconsistent pay periods.
They say they have been seeking help for years and want to finally be heard.
“This is a situation about common decency and courtesy for the people that’s making it happen for you and your district. We all are drivers and we love our jobs and we shouldn’t have to leave because it’s not fair to us,” said Kendrick Banks, Teamster Union Steward and SCCPSS bus driver.
“We are here we will stand as one, we will not be pushed aside anymore,” SCCPSS bus driver Carlton Carter said.
Below is a statement from the school system:
“SCCPSS values our Transportation employees. They are a vital part of our work force and they make it possible for us to provide our students with a safe, quality educational experience each day.
When SCCPSS took over District Transportation Services, all transportation employees were added to the district’s payroll system. The district pays employees every two weeks – on the 15th of the month and the last day of the month – as opposed to weekly, as transportation employees were paid by the contracted company previously in charge of transportation. The weekly paycheck in the previous system included any overtime a transportation employee had worked the week before.
When transportation employees came to work for the school system, they were added to the same payroll system as all district employees. District employees get paid twice a month. Paychecks are processed based on the scheduled work week. Any overtime is processed and paid on the following paycheck. Employees receive their standard scheduled pay on the 15th, but if they worked any overtime during the 1st through the 15th pay period, it is processed and paid in the next check on the last day of the month. In other words, overtime pay is always two weeks behind.
We regret the confusion this has caused our employees and will work with them to ensure they have a complete understanding of how the district’s payroll system works to avoid misunderstandings in the future. We provide transportation staff with a copy of their daily in and out timesheets along with payroll processing schedules. Finally, we will schedule sessions with payroll and transportation staff to ensure drivers and monitors understand the payroll process.”
