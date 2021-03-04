School bus drivers protest outside of SCCPSS board meeting

When transportation employees came to work for the school system, they were added to the same payroll system as all district employees. District employees get paid twice a month. Paychecks are processed based on the scheduled work week. Any overtime is processed and paid on the following paycheck. Employees receive their standard scheduled pay on the 15th, but if they worked any overtime during the 1st through the 15th pay period, it is processed and paid in the next check on the last day of the month. In other words, overtime pay is always two weeks behind.