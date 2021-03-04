Spring Fair returns to Rincon in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another annual celebration is making it’s return this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.
The Spring Fair at Freedom Park in Rincon draws a big crowd, but organizers say they’re prepared to handle it and keep everyone safe.
“You know it does make you nervous because you’re the first one doing a big event like this,” says Rincon Recreation Director Mike Osborne.
But nerves aside, Osborne says the annual Spring Fair will be back by popular demand this April.
“We actually had a lot of people reaching out to us seeing if we would do the fair again.”
After cancelling in 2020 Osborne says people are itching for a taste of normalcy the fair can provide.
“Sitting inside the house for a long time and not being able to do things. People are just ready to get out and get back to everyday life.”
Of course, Osborne knows bringing the fair to town won’t be popular with everyone.
“I’m sure there’s going to be times that people will question why we are doing this event with everything going on. But we want people to get back to everyday life.”
Something he believes you can do safely at the fair.
In fact, they are asking that all guests wear masks, social distance, and he says the rides will be cleaned regularly.
While Osborne is looking forward to the nostalgia of the fair.
“Seeing everybody laugh and enjoying themselves and having fun. Getting things off their minds and having a day with the family and enjoying thereself together.”
He knows that means putting safety first.
“Most important is being safe while we’re there and taking all the precautions.”
The Spring Fair runs April 2-11. Tickets are just $5 per person.
