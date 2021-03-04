Thursday: Stunning sunshine rules the forecast

A cold front shifts through during the day with breezy winds. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-60s in many spots. It’ll feel cooler with the breeze factored in. Clouds become thick Friday night into Saturday as a wave of lower pressure passes just to our south. Scattered showers are possible, mainly south of the Altamaha River, during the day Saturday. But, I think most will remain dry; especially around the Savannah Metro and points north.