Thursday: Stunning sunshine rules the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly and calm, under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s early this morning. You’ll need a jacket. But, dress in layers. Sunshine and dry-air allow for a quick warm-up today.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s to near 70° north, low to mid-70s central and south this afternoon. The sky remains almost completely clear with a pleasant breeze and very low humidity. The dry air allows temperatures to cool, quickly, this evening. Keep a jacket around if you have evening plans.
The temperature cools into the 50s by 8 p.m. and we’ll wake up to upper 30s and lower 40s in many spots Friday morning under just a few wispy, high, clouds. Clouds thicken later in the day Friday.
A cold front shifts through during the day with breezy winds. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-60s in many spots. It’ll feel cooler with the breeze factored in. Clouds become thick Friday night into Saturday as a wave of lower pressure passes just to our south. Scattered showers are possible, mainly south of the Altamaha River, during the day Saturday. But, I think most will remain dry; especially around the Savannah Metro and points north.
Sunshine increases Sunday and a mostly dry forecast is expected next week as temperatures begin warming back-up, after a chilly start to the new week. Some frost is possible Sunday and Monday mornings.
Have a wonderful Thursday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.