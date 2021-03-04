Visitors still coming to Savannah to celebrate Season of St. Patrick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many usual St. Patrick’s Day festivities have been canceled due to the pandemic.
But still, some hotels are already booking up for the holiday weekend in the Hostess City.
Located right along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route on Abercorn Street, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express are not seeing the same amount of reservations this year than in past years. The managing partner said it’s something the two hotels were expecting, which he feels was a smart way to operate, as they’ve already taken a hit this past year due to the pandemic.
But there is some good news.
Mark Dana says the week before and after St. Patrick’s Day, the hotels are experiencing a heavy volume of reservations. Dana also pointed out that some of these include older adults, who he says are now eager to get out after being vaccinated.
Despite a rough year, this is welcome news for a company that had to lose several employees, who Dana considers as family.
“Economically speaking, because we’ve been void of that revenue, and those revenues, and the visitation over the past 12 months. The shot in the arm to the economy that this brings is exactly what we need to have the ability to increase our payroll and welcome our family members back to work with us,” Dana said.
WTOC spoke with five other hotels, located in downtown Savannah and the Historic District. Some say they’ve noticed a huge decrease in bookings on St. Patrick’s Day, others say it’s steady but still not the same as years prior.
