Blessing of the Crops held a little earlier this year

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early on, the farmers and others who began the Blessing of the Crops held it in the Fall before harvest.
But they say they realized they need that divine focus earlier in the year before they even put the seed in the ground.
Speer Brannen helped lead a community prayer for the upcoming farm season. With a family farm and ranch, he knows how the stakes of raising crops and cattle.
“There are so many things you’re dependent on beyond your control - weather, rain, temperature, right time,” Brannen said.
The group reflected a cross section of the agribusiness economy.
“The ag community, when they do good or bad, that affects us on a day to day basis. Everybody’s got to eat, they need a roof over their head and clothes on their back. That’s why we’re here to support Ag,” said Zach Murphy, with the Chamber Agribusiness Committee.
The Chamber also named Brannen as their Young Farmer of the Year.
