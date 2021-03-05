Bryan County School District helping staff get COVID vaccine

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District has a plan to help vaccinate staff.
The district is hosting three clinics beginning next week. The first happening Friday, March 12 at Bryan County Elementary School.
Those who have registered with the school district should have received an email with more details about scheduling an appointment.
The school district provided this information for employees to know when scheduling their appointment:
- You must arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment; if you are not on time, you will lose your appointment and opportunity to be vaccinated
- You must be prepared to wait for 30 minutes following your vaccination
- You must print the attached consent, complete and bring with you to your appointment
- We do not know which vaccine will be made available; it could be any of the three
“We are excited about being able to provide this opportunity to our employees and want to thank the Coastal Health District for helping us make this happen,” Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher said.
The three clinics will be Friday, March 12 at Bryan County Elementary School and March 13 and March 19 at Richmond Hill Primary School.
