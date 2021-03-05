Coastal Health District working to create vaccine clinic for education community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of the Coastal Health District said there is a large coordinated effort to vaccinate the education community on Saturday, March 13.
Dr. Lawton Davis said the health district is working with several partners to offer different clinics across the area using an allotment of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. He said how many people they can vaccinate will depend on how much they receive in the shipment, but it could be anywhere from 2,500 to 3,500 people in a single day with the single dose.
Other events are being planned, but Dr. Davis said this not only helps the education community but others in the expansion that begins Monday, March 8.
