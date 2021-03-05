Coastal Heritage Society To Celebrate Reopening With Family Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Heritage Society sites just reopened, and more family fun is already in the works.
All six Coastal Heritage museums will host Family Day on Saturday, March 13. Many sites will feature unique activities that day, as detailed below:
Georgia State Railroad Museum:
- Blacksmithing demonstrations
- Site tours by train (limited number of tours and seats available)
Savannah Children’s Museum:
- Crafts
- Scavenger hunt
- Bottle rocket launch (12:00 p.m.)
Savannah History Museum:
- Loyalists and Liberty Tours (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
Old Fort Jackson:
- Cannon firings (11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.)
Face masks will be required of both visitors and staff. Enhanced sanitizing protocol will be in place, and social distancing will be enforced.
Normal admission costs will apply. To purchase tickets, click here.
