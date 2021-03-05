Community rallying around helicopter paramedic battling COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County and surrounding counties have rallied around a helicopter nurse-paramedic who’s battling COVID-19.
Crews at Air Evac-Statesboro say Matt Rogers is the kind of guy who will do anything for anybody. So, they’re doing all they can for him.
Rogers has treated patients on choppers for almost a decade. In January, he was hospitalized with COVID.
Since then, he’s been moved to hospitals in Savannah and now Jacksonville. Co-workers say he’s a loyal friend, husband, father, and more and has saved countless patients over the years. The crew personally flew him to Florida.
They’re rallying support - emotional and financial - to help him now.
“He just loves to do things for other people. He’s just always looking for those opportunities,” said Jeff Fussell, with Air Evac-Statesboro.
They’re using their Air Evac-Statesboro Facebook page to share links for t-shirts, bracelets, and a GoFundMe account.
