Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push south today bringing in cooler air. Clouds will increase tonight as low pressure passes south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning especially south of the Altamaha River. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Many river levels will rise over the next several days. Be alert if you live along or near any rivers.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs 61-68.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 44-50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 15-20 kts diminishing to 10-15 kts. Seas at 3-4 ft. Tonight: NE at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft subsiding to 2-3 ft after midnight. Saturday: NE winds at 15-20 kts, seas 3-4 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.