Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push south today bringing in cooler air. Clouds will increase tonight as low pressure passes south of the area Saturday. There will be more clouds but only a slight chance for showers Saturday morning especially south of the Altamaha River. High pressure returns Sunday into Tuesday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Many river levels will rise over the next several days. Be alert if you live along or near any rivers.