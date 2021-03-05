DNR: Help needed with invasive zebra mussels

Georgia officials were alerted about this situation after reports from Washington State indicated zebra mussels were discovered attached to and inside these moss ball plants, like the “Betta Buddy Marimo Ball,” found at a local PetCo store. Visits to multiple pet chain stores in Georgia confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in this and other products. PetCo stores across the nation, including Georgia, have since removed the product from their shelves. However, other pet store owners and operators are encouraged to check for this product, and if found, to immediately remove it and safely dispose of it. Consumers are urged to not purchase this product from stores or online. If you have purchased this item in the last month, dispose of it properly and sanitize your tank(s). Disposal and Sanitation Guidelines This product can be safely disposed by freezing (for 24 hours) or boiling (for at least 10 seconds) before disposing of it in the trash.