Former Jesup police chief files appeal

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup’s former police chief has filed an appeal with the city after he was terminated in the beginning of February.
City Attorney Mike Conner has been asked for a copy of that appeal, but WTOC is yet to receive it.
City Manager Mike Deal confirmed that former Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane is scheduled to have a hearing with Jesup’s Grievance Committee on March 15. A time was not provided, and it is unknown if the hearing will be open to the public.
Lane was terminated on Feb. 11 after a lawsuit filed by three former female employees accused him of sexual harassment. According to the civil complaint, three female employees accuse Lane of a pattern of preying on young female employees, including lewd, sexually suggestive comments and unwanted physical touching.
The lawsuit also includes accusations that Lane tried to talk those employees into having sex with him.
