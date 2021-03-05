Friday: Cool day, under increasing clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cool, under a few clouds across the area. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s behind a weak cold front. An occasional breeze may add to the cool factor through the morning commute.
The day begins mostly sunny, but clouds are forecast to increase a bit this afternoon with temperatures topping-out in the mid and upper 60s in many spots. It becomes overcast tonight and into Saturday with just the slightest chance of a shower.
Cool temperatures linger into the weekend, in fact, becoming chillier.... we’ll struggle to reach 60° in Savannah Saturday afternoon, under lots of clouds. Sunnier. chillier weather builds in Sunday. Morning temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 30s early Sunday and many folks may stay in the 50s Sunday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.
Monday features the coldest morning with widespread low to mid-30s in the forecast before 8 a.m.
Temperatures gradually warm through next week, with the next significant chance of rain not arriving until late next week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter
