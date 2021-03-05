Make this Red Snapper Dish for Fish Friday

Eat this meal as is or turn it into tacos

Savannah Tequila Co.: How to make Pescado A La Talla
By WTOC Staff | March 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 11:42 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people during the Lenten season, fish Fridays are a way of life this time of year! If you’re looking to whip up a meatless dinner, Chef Victor Terrones from Savannah Tequila Company has a recipe for fresh red snapper that you can try at home!

PESCADO A LA TALLA

Refried Black Beans:

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry black beans
  • 1 cup of oil
  • 1 onion
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • Salt

Directions

  1. Soak the black beans overnight.
  2. Strain the beans and use fresh water. Cook the beans in water with half of the onion and two garlic cloves.
  3. Cook them in a medium fire until soft.
  4. In a big pot, add the oil and the chop onion. Cook until it is golden brown.
  5. Add the rest of the garlic, then the beans. Smash them with a whisk until they are a paste.

Chow Chow:

Ingredients

  • 5 tomatillos
  • 1 red onion
  • 1 habanero
  • 1 bunch of cilantro
  • 3 limes
  • 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
  • Salt

Directions

  1. Dice the tomatillos, red onion and habanero into small pieces.
  2. Chop the cilantro and squeeze the lime juice.
  3. Mix everything together in a bowl.

Salsa Verde:

Ingredients

  • 5 tomatillos
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 1 bunch of cilantro
  • 1/2 of an avocado
  • Salt

Directions

  1. Put the tomatillos, jalapeño and cilantro in the blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. Add the avocado to adjust texture.
  3. Season.

Fish:

  • Use fresh red snapper. Leave the skin on.
  • For the fish marinade:
    • 1 tablespoon of anato
    • 2 tablespoons of chile guajillo
    • 1 tablespoon of chile ancho
    • 1/2 tablespoon of chile de árbol
    • 1 garlic clove finely chopped

Directions

  1. Marinate the fish at least 4 hours.
  2. Cook the fish in a really hot pan.
  3. Serve fish wrapped in fresh tortillas and topped with chow chow, salsa verde and refried black beans.

