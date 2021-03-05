Make this Red Snapper Dish for Fish Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people during the Lenten season, fish Fridays are a way of life this time of year! If you’re looking to whip up a meatless dinner, Chef Victor Terrones from Savannah Tequila Company has a recipe for fresh red snapper that you can try at home!
Refried Black Beans:
Ingredients
- 1 cup dry black beans
- 1 cup of oil
- 1 onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- Salt
Directions
- Soak the black beans overnight.
- Strain the beans and use fresh water. Cook the beans in water with half of the onion and two garlic cloves.
- Cook them in a medium fire until soft.
- In a big pot, add the oil and the chop onion. Cook until it is golden brown.
- Add the rest of the garlic, then the beans. Smash them with a whisk until they are a paste.
Chow Chow:
Ingredients
- 5 tomatillos
- 1 red onion
- 1 habanero
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 3 limes
- 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- Salt
Directions
- Dice the tomatillos, red onion and habanero into small pieces.
- Chop the cilantro and squeeze the lime juice.
- Mix everything together in a bowl.
Salsa Verde:
Ingredients
- 5 tomatillos
- 1 jalapeño
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 1/2 of an avocado
- Salt
Directions
- Put the tomatillos, jalapeño and cilantro in the blender. Blend until smooth.
- Add the avocado to adjust texture.
- Season.
Fish:
- Use fresh red snapper. Leave the skin on.
- For the fish marinade:
- 1 tablespoon of anato
- 2 tablespoons of chile guajillo
- 1 tablespoon of chile ancho
- 1/2 tablespoon of chile de árbol
- 1 garlic clove finely chopped
Directions
- Marinate the fish at least 4 hours.
- Cook the fish in a really hot pan.
- Serve fish wrapped in fresh tortillas and topped with chow chow, salsa verde and refried black beans.
