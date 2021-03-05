Man critical after shooting on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Savannah’s Southside.
Police responded to Turtle Creek Apartments on White Bluff Road around 10 p.m. Thursday night and found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
