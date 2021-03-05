McMaster lifts mandatory face coverings for restaurants, state government facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted a mandatory face covering order for restaurants and state government offices.
State government officials said they are still recommending that masks be required in restaurants but it will no longer be a requirement at the state level. A spokesman for the governor’s office said the state will let business owners make their own decisions.
The executive also allows state agency department heads to bring the remaining remote state employees back to the office.
“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
You can read the full executive order below.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2021-12, which modifies existing emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic and begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.
“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
The new Executive Order also rescinds previously mandatory face covering safety measures in state government offices, buildings, and facilities and authorizes the South Carolina Department of Administration to promulgate guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, regarding the same (Section 2-B).
Additionally, the executive order recommends previously mandatory face covering safety measures in restaurants (Section 3-A).
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.