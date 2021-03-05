$4.2 million widening project to begin on U.S. 17 from Ga. to Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A massive construction project is about to start on I-95, connecting Jasper County to Georgia. And it could impact commuters for years to come.
Two lanes are being added to I-95 between Hardeeville and Georgia. The project will cross a four mile span and take several years to complete.
The work will be done from the intersection of South Carolina 315 near Hardeeville to the Georgia border and the Back River Bridge.
Two lanes will expand to four.
“It’s been a problem for many many years. And so we are very excited it’s happening,” said Jasper County Administer Andrew Fulghum.
There is no specific timeline right now as to when shovels will be in the ground but officials are excited that they have finally completed funding and the project is officially underway. The project idea started in 2013 when a multi jurisdictional group composed of Beaufort, Jasper County and several municipalities agreed expanding I-95 was vital.
Funding was raised by every municipality and county impacted until they reached the needed cost of $42 million.
“At that time, all of the elected officials and all of those jurisdictions chose that project specifically as the number one priority for the region.”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will oversee the actual construction but for now, Jasper County asks commuters and travelers be patient if they see any delays.
“I want them to know that it may get worse before it gets better. So please be patient for us.”
