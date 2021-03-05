New Islands Expressway Bridge delayed until Summer 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Islands Expressway Bridge won’t be finished for at least two more years.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the delays are because a change to the bridge design. And it’s estimated to cost at least an additional $2.5 million dollars to build.
The re-design is on the east side of the bridge embankment after engineers discovered some areas had settled more than expected. Three additional bridge spans will be added.
Prince Contracting and GDOT are negotiating the cost of the extra work related to the re-design.
An official completion date for the $64 million bridge hasn’t been set, but GDOT officials estimate it will be done by the summer of 2023.
