New major Community Vaccination Center being built in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House announced Friday that the Administration will be partnering with the state of Georgia to build a new major Community Vaccination Center in Atlanta.
It’s being built at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The site will be capable of administering around 6,000 vaccines a day. The plan is to have it open 7-days-a-week for an 8-week period.
The goal is to reach vulnerable populations in and around Atlanta.
They hope to have the site up-and-running in the next two weeks.
