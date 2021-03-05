Pre-Civil War era cannon, other artifacts discovered in the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released photos of artifacts removed from the Savannah River during the week of Feb. 22.
According to the Corps, three cannon dating to pre-Civil War times were discovered while dredging the river. An anchor and other material were also found near the cannon.
The Corps of Engineers ended all dredging operations in the vicinity of the discovery in an abundance of caution to adhere to the letter and spirit of the National Historic Preservation Act. The artifacts removed from the river bottom remain under the care of the Corps of Engineers while awaiting the next step in preservation.
According to a news release from the Corps, archaeologists have not reached a definitive conclusion on the origin of the artifacts but continue investigating dates as far back as the 1770s when Great Britain exercised control of the Georgia colony.
Officials with the Savannah District notified other federal agencies of the find and continue to coordinate future actions in accordance with applicable laws.
