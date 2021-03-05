Savannah State unveils newly renovated Herty Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University originally broke ground on Herty Hall back in 1937. Since it’s construction not much has changed.
That is, until now.
“We’re so glad to have you here on campus as we celebrate the grand reopening of Herty Hall,” said Savannah State University Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington to a small crowd their to celebrate Friday.
Of course, the renovation of Herty Hall has been a long time coming.
“From what I hear it should have been in the works for an exceptionally long time. It was on the list for quite a while,” said Ballard-Washington.
From the outside you won’t notice much difference, “the exterior of the building looks the same. But you walk in and you have a building that meets the needs of 2021 and beyond,” Ballard-Washington says.
For Johnny McDonald, who graduated from Savannah State in 2011 and now works there, Herty Hall is now a far cry from what it once was.
“The building at that time was, you know, it was an older building. You could tell it wasn’t as remodeled as it is now.”
Putting it more bluntly.
“The walls had so many holes in them it looked like you’re in a dungeon,” joked Mohamad Mustafa.
Mustafa, the Dean of the College of Sciences and Technology, believes these high-tech upgrades will make a big difference for future students.
“Now when they see this facility over here maybe it will encourage them to come to mathematics. They will not be afraid of mathematics.”
Even if it doesn’t help them fall in love with math, McDonald believes bringing life back to this historic building may too help bring back a sense of pride to all who walk these halls.
“Even when we’re long gone from this institution, we want those students, and alumni to be able to say, ‘I remember when I was here, and this institution invested into my education by renovating buildings like this.’”
Faculty have already made the move into the newly renovated Herty Hall however students will not get to use the facility until the Fall of 2021.
