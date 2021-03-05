SC reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest test results for COVID-19 revealed 1,079 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 277 new probable cases; 36 confirmed and five probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 448,275 confirmed cases, 74,983 probable cases, 7,697 confirmed deaths and 1,002 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 26,486 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.7%.
To date, the state has performed 6,045,915 COVID-19 tests.
