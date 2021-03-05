Shots fired on Causton Bluff Road two nights in a row, according to police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after shots were fired two nights in a row on Causton Bluff Road.
According to a police officer at the scene, approximately 30 shots were fired at a home on the 2300 block of Causton Bluff on Wednesday, March 3.
On Thursday, March 4, police responded again to another shots-fired report in the area. The officer at the scene told WTOC that the same bullet caliber was found both nights.
No injuries have been reported. Police did say they were speaking to a possible witness.
