SLAM returns for 2021 to showcase local artists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local and regional artists will gather for a free marketplace in Savannah to sell their work.
The free event is the creation of Charlie Ellis. He started SLAM, the Savannah Local Artist Market in 2019 in hopes of giving the art community a place to gather and sell their work. He ended up with more than 60 artists eager to participate.
“We’ll have lots of variety here,” Ellis said. “We’ll have paintings, we’ll have ceramic artists, woodworkers. We have photographers, we have textiles, we have a broad range of artists that will participate.”
The artists will put their work on display at the Salvation Army baseball field on Bee Road in Savannah.
“We love sharing it with the people that come and I think that’s for me, that was always the most fun is just sharing it with everybody,” SLAM Communications director Deborah Miller said.
Miller is one of the artists who jumped on board to help Charlie’s vision grow.
“It’s grassroots, it’s family-friendly, and it’s art-oriented,” Miller said. “We don’t have any resellers here. All the artists here, create what they sell.”
SLAM is Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Baseball field, located at 3000 Bee Rd in Savannah. It’s a free outdoor event with social distancing and masks required.
