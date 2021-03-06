BC’s Holton throws perfect game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine senior Carter Holton threw a perfect game for the Cadets Friday night against Camden County to pick up a 10-0 win.
The Vanderbilt baseball commit surrendered zero runs and zero hits over six innings, struck out 16 and had no walks. The lefty also went 3-for-3 at the plate.
His teammate and Georgia baseball commit, Justin Thomas, led BC in scoring. The junior drove in five runs, going 2-for-2 at the plate. He hit a grant slam in the second and a homer in the fourth.
