Frost is possible the next two mornings!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly cloudy skies hold this evening with temperatures dropping from the 50s to the 40s after sunset. There will be a light breeze adding a bit of a chill to the air tonight, but most of us will remain dry. Patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning, especially along and west of I-95 where temperatures will drop to the mid 30s at sunrise.
Tybee Tides: 1.5′ 8:22PM I 8.0′ 2:45AM I 1.1′ 9:22AM
After a chilly start to our Sunday, temperatures will warm to the upper 50s by lunchtime. I know many of us will be happy to see the sun, which will help us top out near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Clear conditions hold overnight into Monday morning, allowing us to cool even more than Sunday morning.
We’ll see a better chance of temperatures briefly getting close to freezing Monday morning especially for our far inland communities. Even closer to Savannah, temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s likely away from the coastline. After another cold start, temperatures climb to the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon.
Dry weather persists throughout the work week as we gradually warm back to above-average temperatures. Highs return to the lower 70s on Wednesday, lasting each afternoon into the weekend. We could even see some lower 80s across the Coastal Empire this coming weekend! Despite a low-end rain chance, it looks like next weekend will be a good one for outdoor plans. The beaches will be held in check by the cooler ocean water, but highs should still reach the upper 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
