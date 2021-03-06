Frost is possible the next two mornings!

Dry weather persists throughout the work week as we gradually warm back to above-average temperatures. Highs return to the lower 70s on Wednesday, lasting each afternoon into the weekend. We could even see some lower 80s across the Coastal Empire this coming weekend! Despite a low-end rain chance, it looks like next weekend will be a good one for outdoor plans. The beaches will be held in check by the cooler ocean water, but highs should still reach the upper 60s.