One dead, several injured after car crashes into Oglethorpe Post Office on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a car crashed into the U.S. Post Office on Eisenhower Drive this morning.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said officers responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found the vehicle inside the Post Office building.
Savannah Police are still investigating the crash and at this time they do not believe it was an intentional act.
“It appears to be nothing more than a very tragic, unfortunate accident at this time,” said Chief Minter.
He also confirmed there were other injuries but was not able to comment on the number of accidents or their severity at this time.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
