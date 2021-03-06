One dead, two sent to hospital after Friday night shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One person has died and two were sent to the hospital after a late night shooting on Friday between Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
D’won Fields Jr., 18, a student at Bluffton High School, died on the scene. A 16-year-old remains in the hospital, while an 18-year-old has since been released, according to police.
Police arrived at the scene of a single vehicle crash when they discovered the vehicle had been in a shooting. Bluffton Police believe this was an isolated incident, though they have not identified the vehicle(s) involved in the shooting. Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price says the public is not in danger.
The Bluffton Police are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at (843) 706-4560.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
